JNU students blame ‘ABVP goons’ for January 5 attack

Sumanto, a JNU student, said that the police not considering images and videos showing ABVP members with sticks as evidence was 'unacceptable'.

JNU students during a protest march from Mandi House to HRD Ministry demanding removal of the university Vice-Chancellor in New Delhi Thursday Jan. 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The protests at JNU continued on Friday with students forming a human chain to protest against Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for the violence that erupted on the campus a few days ago.

At a poster making event, the students created posters against the RSS-affiliated students’ body along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and their Vice-Chancellor.

Later, they formed the chain with these posters in their hands.‘Hum Dekhenge’; ‘Fees Must Fall’;  ‘To ABVP, Padho Ladai Karne Ko. Ladne Ka Matlab Maar Kutai Nahi’; ‘Fees must fall’ and ‘In defence of public-funded higher education’ — read the posters.

Some female protesters wore black bands on their foreheads and covered their mouths with black tape to protest the violence. The protesters expressed displeasure with inaction against the miscreants who entered the campus and accused the university administration of “siding with the goons”.

“It is really unfortunate that our Vice-Chancellor has filed no complaints against the goons of ABVP who spread violence in campus in police’s presence,” said a research scholar at the School of Social Studies.

Sumanto, another student, said that the police not considering images and videos showing ABVP members with sticks as evidence was “unacceptable”.

Meanwhile, anti-left banners bearing strong slogans surfaced in the streets neighbouring the JNU campus on Friday, with a fringe right-wing group claiming responsibility for mounting them.

Vishnu Gupta, president of Hindu Sena, said, “We put up the banners, around the streets near JNU. Many students sympathise with Naxals and anti-national activities. They are obstructing education of other fellow students,” he alleged.

Cab, auto drivers say no to JNU

Several cab and auto-rickshaw drivers are not willing to take commuters to the JNU campus or pick them up from the university in the wake of Sunday’s violence.

According to several JNU students, the drivers are citing “situation in the campus” as an excuse to refuse rides. Many students said, cab drivers “cancelled rides” after realising the drop or pick-up location was the university campus.

