Murderers, riot-accused in BJP still roaming free: AAP hits back at saffron party

NEW DELHI: The AAP hit back at the BJP on Friday for questioning the induction of Shoaib Iqbal into the party. Lashing out at the saffron party, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said it is a matter of shame that the BJP should make a hue and cry over a minority leader joining his party when “murderers and riot accused” in the former’s rank and file continue to roam free.

“It is disgraceful that murderers in the BJP are roaming free for six years and the central government, under which the Delhi Police functions, has failed to have them put behind bars. Why is the BJP making such allegations after Shoaib’s induction into our party? I would advise the BJP to step aside and give us a chance if they cannot ensure law and order in the city,” Sisodia said.

Earlier in the day, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra went after AAP for inducting a leader allegedly convicted in ‘several cases’. He claimed the AAP would do anything for vote bank politics.

The Deputy CM also said that it was his government’s targeted initiatives that ushered in significant changes to the prevailing academic infrastructure and ambiance in government-run schools.

“Happiness Classes and Entrepreneurship Curriculum are a just a few such interventions that our government made to bring about a holistic change to the way public schools are run. Many other states have since implemented our education model. We implemented the changes after extensive research. The BJP should look at our models and tell the people why they couldn’t it during their tenure,” Sisodia said.