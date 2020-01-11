This Delhi water sommelier breaks down what the minerals are in mineral water

Shantanu David By

Express News Service

Wondering what the actual minerals in mineral water are led us to Ganesh Iyer, Director-operations, India & Indian Subcontinent, VEEN. Because when it comes to beverages, Iyer knows a thing or several about the industry. An old hand in beverage markets, both in India and abroad, Iyer is also India’s first Water Sommelier, which is totally a real thing. Excerpts from an interview:

Could you tell us a little about your introduction to and experiences in the mineral water industry?

After having spent more than two decades in the field of alcobev and non-alcobev and having been part of teams that launched six different brands of natural mineral waters and sparkling waters in India from the 90’s (with VEEN being the 7th water brand), I believed that it was an opportune time to validate these learnings through DOEMENS Academy Munich in Germany, which is rated as one of the best academies to get accredited as a water sommelier.

I enrolled for the course in 2018 with the above Academy and am India’s first and, at present, only certified water sommelier.

What does it mean to be a water sommelier?

First let us understand what this tribe is all about. A water sommelier is someone who is able to detect, recognise and differentiate types of natural waters, based on their individual natural characteristics such as minerality, carbonation, vintage, hardness, orientation, virginality, hardness and various other elements. A water sommelier has extensively trained on the subject and basis of their expertise can suggest on how to pair different waters with different cuisines, wines and spirits.

How long is the course, and what kind of learning does it involve?

The overall course is for 16 days and it consists of theoretical and practical exams, and also includes factory visits to different spring water sources.

Do you see potential demand for water sommeliers in the future?

Opportunities are galore considering the fact that the hospitality industry has opened up like never before with More and more international chains of hotels, restaurants and QSR’s are jostling for space and amongst this. In terms of challenges, they are more to do with the mindset of the hoteliers who generally are averse to change in the sense that, globally, hotels and restaurants have moved to glass packaging decades ago, while we are still seeing plastic bottles on fine dining tables. Change has begun in earnest, but still has a long way to go. As Indians travel more, they have become aware of culinary developments across the globe, which include newer and fascinating aspects of water, which includes this new tribe called water sommeliers. This has led to a spurt in queries from them when they are back home and to satisfy their culinary queries you need the expertise of a water sommelier. Therefore you will see more and more people taking up this profession.

Given growing concerns about climate change and plastic pollution, how are mineral water companies planning to deal with these issues in the coming decade and beyond?

Almost all of our consumption has an impact on the environment. While it’s impossible to stop eating and drinking and living, it’s important to try and consciously consider the environment when making decisions on drinking water, or consuming other foods and beverages. It’s important that we each consider a change in lifestyle which incorporates responsible consumption, awareness, conservation and waste management. Reducing our individual use of single-use packaging can make a huge positive impact.

And finally, what are the minerals in mineral water?

No mineral water is alike in the sense that every mineral water has its own characteristics based on the virginality, terroir, hardness, vintage, pH level, and the minerality. Some of the important minerals that are present in natural mineral water are calcium, magnesium, potassium, sodium, silica, and nitrate zinc, among others, which are essential minerals for the replenishment of a human body.