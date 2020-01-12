Home Cities Delhi

JNU administration asks hostel wardens to get audit of 'outsiders' done

In a letter sent to hostel wardens, Umesh Kadam, dean of students, asked them to notify all hostel residents to 'follow the rules regarding having guests in the hostel room as per the procedures'.

Published: 12th January 2020 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

JNU violence

Vandalised rooms at the Sabarmati Hostel in JNU on Monday. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The JNU administration, on the instructions of police, has issued a notice to hostel wardens, instructing them to ensure that the stay of guests and outsiders is audited by them given the violence that erupted on campus where miscreants came from outside and attacked hostellers. 

In the letter to all senior wardens, Office of Dean of Students Inter Hall Administration asked them to post a notice, saying: “All the hostel residents to follow the rules regarding having guests in the hostel room as per the procedures and rules of IHA and provide the necessary details in the forms accordingly. In case, any outsider/unauthorised student/guest is found staying in the rooms, necessary action will be initiated against the resident student as per IHA rules and the details of such guests shall be forwarded to the Station House Officer (SHO).” 

ALSO READ | JNU violence: Delhi police 'biased' says Aishe Ghosh after being named among 9 suspects

The order to wardens was given on Friday; two days after JNU admin received the instruction from Ritu Raj, SHO, Vasant Kunj North.  Raj in a letter to JNU  registrar on Wednesday said, “It may be taken on the top  priority given the present scenario.”    

Besides this, the admin announced that classes and academic activities in all schools and special centres will resume from January 13. They have requested students, who have gone out of station, to return to campus. “The winter semester registration is going on smoothly and the campus is peaceful. Students who have gone out of station are requested to return to the university in time to pursue their studies and research,” JNU Assistant Registrar Manoj Kumar Manuj said in a notice issued on Saturday.

 The university had opened its registration portal online for winter examination from January 1 to 5 but due to the ruckus on campus, the process could not be completed. Hence, the varsity extended the date of registration till January 13.  

