JNU extends winter semester registration date to January 15

This is the second time that the registration date has been extended in a week. Earlier, it had been extended from January 5 to 12.

Police personnel guard at the main gate of the violence-hit Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi

Police personnel guard at the main gate of the violence-hit Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), in New Delhi on Monday, January 6, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday extended the date for the winter semester registration till January 15.

In a circular on Sunday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said the students can register up to January 15 without any fine.

Initially, the last date of registration for the winter semester was January 5.

The JNU had on Monday announced that the date had been extended to January 12 as the information and communication service (CIS) systems of the university had been severely damaged by students as part of their months-long agitation against a hostel fee hike.

