JNU violence: Road adjoining university closed by traffic police due to demonstration

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In the wake of the demonstration by students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Baba Gang Nath Marg adjoining the varsity was closed for the traffic on Sunday.

The traffic coming towards the Baba Gang Nath Marg has been diverted towards Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, said Delhi Traffic Police.

"Baba Gang Nath Marg is closed (both carriageways) by local police due to demonstration. Traffic has been diverted towards Nelson Mandela Marg and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg," tweeted Delhi Traffic Police.

Traffic Alert



In an earlier tweet, Delhi traffic police alerted about the closure of road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj for traffic movement.

Police also advised people coming from Noida to take the DND flyway or Akshardham to reach Delhi.