Name of 18 candidates for Delhi polls discussed in Congress meeting, first list soon: Sources

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Name of candidates for as many as 18 seats were discussed in the Congress Election Committee's meeting on Saturday, sources said.

Sources also stated that the first list of candidates for Delhi elections is expected to be released soon.

The next meeting of CEC is scheduled for 14th January.

The Congress Central Election Committee meeting for the Delhi assembly elections was held on Saturday.

Assembly polls will be held in Delhi on February 8 while counting of votes will take place on February 11.

Model Code of Conduct has come into force in Delhi with the announcement of the poll schedule.

The Election Commission stated that election notification will be issued on January 14, the last date of nomination of candidates is January 21, scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 22 and the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

In 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to win any seat in the last assembly polls.