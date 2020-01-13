Home Cities Delhi

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad taken to AIIMS for follow-up treatment

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, arrested in connection with violence during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Old Delhi's Daryaganj, was taken to AIIMS on Monday for "follow-up consultation and treatment".

And is suffering from polycythemia, a condition in which the body makes too many red blood cells.

Sources at AIIMS said Aazad has been undergoing treatment at the Department of Hematology for quite some time.

"He has been brought for follow-up consultation and treatment. He is undergoing investigations and will be soon sent back," a source said.

On January 9, a Delhi court had directed Tihar Jail authorities to provide treatment for polycythemia to Azad at All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the national capital.

In his plea to the court, Aazad had said he suffered from polycythemia and "requires continuous checkup from the doctors concerned from AIIMS, who are supervising his treatment for a long time."

If treatment was not provided urgently, it might lead to cardiac arrest, the plea said. The Bhim Army chief was sent to judicial custody on December 21.

Azad's outfit had organised a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the amended Citizenship Act on December 20, without police permission.

