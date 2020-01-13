Government agencies can buy Commonwealth Games flats at low prices: DDA

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to sell its 140 unsold three-bedroom flats in the Commonwealth Games village built-in 2010 to Public Sector Undertakings, corporations and agencies of the Centre and state government at reduced price.

According to the officials, the tentative cost of a dwelling unit ranges between Rs 3.92-4.48 crore after concession, which excludes conversion and two-car parking charges. “Some of these flats were sold for about Rs seven crore in the past. As the agency couldn’t attract buyers, it is now offering them at concessional rates to government agencies. This time, we are hoping to clear the old inventory,” said a DDA official.

Unsold stock of dwelling units has become a headache for the land-owning agency, which it has been trying to dispose of for years. The agency also has over 8,000 economically weaker sections (EWS) and equal number of low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela with several other category units in other parts of the city.

Previously in 2015, the DDA tried to sell these flats at CWG through auction but their high reserve price of Rs 7.2 crore played spoilsport.

The agency didn’t receive a single bid. Earlier, in 2012, the agency managed to sell 74 units. Therefore, it has been contemplating to reduce flats’ price for long.

For the 2010 CWG, the authority had constructed CWG village along the Yamuna floodplains to accommodate athletes and officials came for the mega sporting event. A total of 1,186 flats were built and the DDA got 711 flats, including 333 flats.

The housing and urban affairs ministry took over 378 units, which it used for General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) and 45 flats were kept for DDA employees.