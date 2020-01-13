Home Cities Delhi

Government agencies can buy Commonwealth Games flats at low prices: DDA

The housing and urban affairs ministry took over 378 units, which it used for General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) and 45 flats were kept for DDA employees.

Published: 13th January 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

CWG Games Village in the heart of New Delhi.

CWG Games Village in the heart of New Delhi. (File Photo | EPS, Parveen Negi)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has decided to sell its 140 unsold three-bedroom flats in the Commonwealth Games village built-in 2010 to Public Sector Undertakings, corporations and agencies of the Centre and state government at reduced price.

According to the officials, the tentative cost of a dwelling unit ranges between Rs 3.92-4.48 crore after concession, which excludes conversion and two-car parking charges. “Some of these flats were sold for about Rs seven crore in the past. As the agency couldn’t attract buyers, it is now offering them at concessional rates to government agencies. This time, we are hoping to clear the old inventory,” said a DDA official.

Unsold stock of dwelling units has become a headache for the land-owning agency, which it has been trying to dispose of for years. The agency also has over 8,000 economically weaker sections (EWS) and equal number of low-income group (LIG) flats in Narela with several other category units in other parts of the city.    

Previously in 2015, the DDA tried to sell these flats at CWG through auction but their high reserve price of Rs 7.2 crore played spoilsport.

The agency didn’t receive a single bid. Earlier, in 2012, the agency managed to sell 74 units. Therefore, it has been contemplating to reduce flats’ price for long.

For the 2010 CWG, the authority had constructed  CWG village along the Yamuna floodplains to accommodate athletes and officials came for the mega sporting event. A total of 1,186 flats were built and the DDA got 711 flats, including 333 flats.

The housing and urban affairs ministry took over 378 units, which it used for General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) and 45 flats were kept for DDA employees.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Commonwealth Games village Delhi Development Authority DDA
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Trying to shut the country down is not cool: Kangana Ranaut on CAA protests
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the media after an Opposition leaders meeting to discuss the current political situation following widespread protests against the amended Citizenship Act and the violence on campuses, in New Delhi on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Oscars 2020 nominations are out and we cannot keep calm. Below are the various categories and their respective nominees. (Photo | AP)
Oscars 2020: 'The Irishman', 'Marriage Story', 'Joker' lead the nominations-here's the list!
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp