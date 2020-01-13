Home Cities Delhi

JNU violence: SIT identifies masked woman in video, to be served notice soon

On Sunday, Delhi Police sources had said that the SIT had identified seven more people who were allegedly involved in the violence that erupted in the JNU campus on January 5.

While the Delhi Police are yet to issue a statement identifying the culprits, the JNUSU, faculty members and activists such as Yogendra Yadav blamed the RSS backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the violence.

The JNUSU, faculty members and activists such as Yogendra Yadav blamed the RSS backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the violence. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has identified that the masked woman who was seen in the videos of JNU violence, is from Delhi University.

"SIT team has identified that the masked woman who was seen in the videos of JNU violence is from Delhi University. She will be soon served notice to join the investigation," said Delhi Police.

On Sunday, Delhi Police sources had said that the SIT had identified seven more people who were allegedly involved in the violence that erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on January 5.

Earlier, the Crime Branch investigating the case had identified and released photographs of nine suspects, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh.

On January 5, more than 30 students, including Ghosh, were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked students and teaching staff with sticks and rods.

