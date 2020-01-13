Home Cities Delhi

Police ask duo featured in TV sting, 47 others to join JNU probe

Awasthi and Shah are first year students of Jawaharlal Nehru University. They have been sent notices to join the probe, officials said.

Published: 13th January 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

JNU violence

Vandalised rooms at the Sabarmati Hostel in JNU (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police’s crime branch probing the JNU violence said on Sunday that it has sent notices to 49 people, including Akshat Awasthi and Rohit Shah who featured in a sting operation conducted by a TV news channel, to join the investigation.

When police contacted Awasthi and Shah, they said they will join the probe. Though their phones were later found to be switched off, their locations have been traced and the two will be questioned in connection with their alleged involved in the violence on campus on January 5, the police said.
While Awasthi belongs to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, Shah is a resident of Munirka area in Delhi, they added.

Besides them, police have identified as Komal Sharma the masked woman, wearing a check shirt, light blue scarf and carrying a stick, who was seen in the purported videos of the violence shared on social media.  

Sharma, who is a student of Daulat Ram College, has also been sent a notice to join the probe, the police said, adding her phone was found to be switched off since Saturday night.The FSL team will visit the campus on Monday to retrieve data from the server room since they are operational now, a senior police official said.

With agency inputs

