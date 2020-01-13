CAA stir: Prayers for peace take place at Shaheen Bagh

Home Cities Delhi

Khan informs that these heads of religious communities were approached to participate in the protests  by those who have supported their fight against the anti-citizenship law since day one.

We want to show our respect and acceptance to all faiths, and that their rituals do not hurt or affect us in any way. "Iss liye shabad bhi ho raha hai or shanti ke liye haven bhi ho raha hai (that is why shabads are being sung and a yajna for peace is being performed simultaneously)," says Shabina Khan, an organiser at the Shaheen Bagh protests, speaking on behalf of the protestors. 

It was on the early Sunday afternoon on January 12, when at the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests against the CAA-NPR-NRC, the national anthem was sung and the Preamble recited, and then representatives from Hinduism, Christianity, Islam and Sikhism) entered the venue, occupied the front row and for the next hour, performed rituals typical to their faith. 

This was an attempt to execute 'sarva dharma sambhava' (inter-faith ceremony), a concept created by the Mahatma during the India’s freedom struggle to uphold peace and communal harmony.

So a yajna was performed, the Quran was recited, Bible verses were read out and shabads were sung. The temple priest applied tilak to Muslims on their foreheads and urged them to throw ritual offerings into the holy fire at intervals. Next to him, a band of Muslim brethren sat on their knees, and rocked to and fro reciting the Quran. Next to them, a Catholic priest knelt and lead his small group of parishioners in reading the Bible. And around them turbaned Sikhs sat cross-legged, played the harmonium and drums aided by notes on their phones. 

Khan informs that these heads of religious communities were approached to participate in the protests by those who have supported their fight against the anti-citizenship law since day one. “Together, we want to show the government, the citizens, the whole world, that the Indian Constitution is secular, and that secularism occupies many pages in the constitution that extols its values.” 

Khan is a makeup artist, who stopped running her business since the protests began to organise the seating at the venue, arrange and distribute flags and the scarves among the public, and anchor and motivate the crowd now and then. 

“Only when the constitution is abided by we will resume work. Right now, our mental peace of mind has been disrupted so how do you expect us to do our work? If housewives can come out to protest, so can working women like me.”

