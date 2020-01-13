Will move court to file FIR against 'police brutality', Jamia VC tells agitating students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday gave an assurance to the agitating students that the university will lodge an FIR lodged against police for entering the campus without permission.

She was addressing the students who had gheraoed her office, to make demands of FIR among others.

Among the other demands of the students was the rescheduling of exams.

They raised slogans, demanding safety and justice for those students who suffered injuries in alleged police firing on December 15.

"We will submit a complaint asking for action against police who entered the campus without permission and attacked our students," she said, further adding that the university administration will explore the possibility of moving the court for FIR against police 'brutality' on the night in the Jamia campus of December 15.

"National Human Rights Commission has already begun an inquiry into police action against students."

At least 50 Jamia Millia Islamia students were detained, four DTC buses were vandalized, several private vehicles and close to 10 police vehicles were damaged or set afire on December 15 as the demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise took a violent turn after protesters attempted to march towards arterial south Delhi roads and were stopped by the police.

The had to resort to lathi-charge and fired tear gas shells after protesters started pelting stones and smashing cars and vehicles. Personnel of Delhi Police allegedly marched inside the Jamia Millia Islamia University campus and brought about 150 students out of the premises after the violence.

