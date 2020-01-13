Home Cities Delhi

Youth misled by confusion over citizenship law: Meenakshi Lekhi

Addressing the women workers on the occasion, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that our youth were being misled by creating an atmosphere of confusion over the new legislation.

State BJP women wing workers lead a march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi on Sunday.

State BJP women wing workers lead a march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | EPS, Arun Kumar)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP in Delhi took out a march in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital on Sunday. The march was led by president of women wing of the local unit Poonam Parashar Jha in which hundreds of women workers participated. The march started from Delhi BJP’s office at Pandit Pant Marg went to Central Park in Connaught Place and returned to the party office. 

Addressing the women workers on the occasion, New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi said that our youth were being misled by creating an atmosphere of confusion over the new legislation. "It is our responsibility to apprise them about this law because they are related to our family. In this situation, first of all we should understand this subject only then we can save our children from irresponsible elements," she said.

ALSO READ | Delhi poll: Congress, AAP may release first list of candidates on January 14

Earlier, speaking at press conference, Lekhi criticised the AAP government in the city alleging that it had diverted the attention of the people from the real issues.

“People of Delhi were scared and worried about the increasing pollution but BJP government at the Centre did all the works to reduce pollution which AAP government did not do. Delhi government has withheld a fund of about Rs10,000 crore of Municipal Corporations hence development work is getting hampered,” she said. 

Meanwhile, state BJP president Manoj Tiwari formally inducted former Delhi University student leader Shakti Pratap Singh in the party. 

Youth Congress takes out ‘peace march’

Congress youth wing took out a “peace march” in Delhi on Sunday to express solidarity with those who have raised their voices against various issues despite facing police “brutality”. The Indian Youth Congress organised the march in Lutyens’ Delhi to commemorate Swami Vivekananda’s 157th birth anniversary, also observed as the National Youth Day. Some of the volunteers were dressed as Swami Vivekananda during the march, which began at Mandi House and concluded at Youth Congress office on Raisina Road. Several tableaus depicted the life and messages of love, peace, harmony spread by Swami Vivekananda.

