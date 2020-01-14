Scattered showers bring down mercury in Delhi, more rain likely

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scattered rain lashed the city on Monday, pulling down the maximum temperature by a fair few notches. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city recorded a minimum of 8°C, a notch above normal. The maximum temperature settled at 19.9°C, down by 3.5°C from Sunday, the weathermen said.

The Met predicted overcast skies on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 18°C and 9°C, respectively. The forecasters said the city is likely to experience another spell of showers, on account of a fresh western disturbance, between January 16 and 17.

Elaborating on the climate forces that could bring rain to the city, the Met said a fresh western disturbance has developed into a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and Pakistan, between 1.5 and 3.1 km above mean sea level.

In fact, the city is likely to receive heavy rainfall on January 16, the forecasters said, adding that the maximum temperature would drop to 15°C over the next four to five days.

“Under the influence of current western disturbance (WD), increased wind speed and isolated rainfall is expected by evening,” SAFAR, the Centre’s air quality monitoring system, stated. At least 15 Delhi-bound trains were delayed on Monday due to heavy fog, railway officials said. There could be a marked improvement in air quality by Monday night, the SAFAR said.

Air quality still bad



Despite the showers on Monday, the overall air quality remained in ‘very poor’ category, at 356. However, the AQI is likely to improve on account of further rains, on January 16.