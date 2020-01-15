Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal gets majority support to return as Delhi Chief Minister

Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party chief, got 67.6 per cent of the votes in the IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker.

Published: 15th January 2020 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 01:06 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | EPS, Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Incumbent Arvind Kejriwal is the choice of the majority for the Delhi Chief Minister's post in the February 8 Assembly elections.

Kejriwal, who is also the Aam Aadmi Party chief, got 67.6 per cent of the votes in the IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker.

The other option in the list was Union Minister and BJP MP Harshvardhan, who was the choice of 11.9 per cent people.

The vote share percentage was in single digits for a Congress leader (1.3 per cent), other BJP leader (8.8 per cent), other AAP leader (1.4 per cent) and nine per cent for others.

People were asked the question between November 11, 2019 and January 14. Barring an exception when it climbed up to 70 per cent, Kejriwal's vote share had been mostly in 60 plus per cent range.

The survey's sample size was 2,326 voters, spread across in urban, semi-urban and rural areas of Delhi, up to 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal Delhi polls
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp