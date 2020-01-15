Home Cities Delhi

Campus calm and peaceful, classes have begun: JNU administration

JNU's Registrar Pramod Kumar said academic and administrative units of the university functioned 'normally on January 14, even as the campus witnessed a calm and peaceful atmosphere'.

Admin block of JNU Campus in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The JNU administration on Tuesday said classes in many schools have begun for the new semester and the campus witnessed a "calm and peaceful" atmosphere, while a section of students and teachers continued to abstain from classes amid a standoff with authorities over the fee-hike issue.

JNU's Registrar Pramod Kumar, in a statement, said academic and administrative units of the university functioned "normally on January 14, even as the campus witnessed a calm and peaceful atmosphere".

"The number of student registrations has been rising consistently and the last date of registration has been extended till January 15 to facilitate students who have gone on leave or on academic assignments off-campus," Kumar said.

Classes in many schools and centres for the new semester have begun and time-tables have been uploaded, he said.

"MPhil and PhD viva-voce examinations of various research scholars have been conducted and several others have been scheduled. International academic delegations have also visited for discussions on research collaborations and student exchange," Kumar added.

However, some students and teachers of the university continued their agitation and boycotted classes over the fee-hike issue.

According to a professor, the classes did not happen and the schools remained deserted.

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has called upon the student community to observe the registration boycott and academic suspension until the union explicitly announces otherwise.

"The JNUSU wants to clarify that the stand of boycotting registration and complete academic suspension which includes the boycott of online/offline exams and any other academic activities is in continuation," it said.

"The JNUSU acknowledges that fact that there needs to be a dialogue at every juncture in taking calls for protest keeping up with the united spirit of the struggle. The JNUSU has been in dialogue with Student Faculty Committees, Hostel Presidents and various organisations," it added.

The students' union, along with the JNU Teachers' Association, reiterated that "there cannot be normal academic activities until VC M Jagadesh Kumar is removed and their demands, which include the rollback of hostel manual, no punitive actions against protesting students are met".

