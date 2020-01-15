Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government using more funds on publicising AAP: Congress

The opposition party alleged that in the last five years, the budget went up to Rs 26,577 crore but only Rs 12,243.06 crore had been spent so far.

Published: 15th January 2020 09:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:13 AM   |  A+A-

DPCC head Subhash Chopra (centre) and party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely release a report on Delhi’s education

DPCC head Subhash Chopra (centre) and party leader Arvinder Singh Lovely release a report on Delhi’s education| EXPRESS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleging that the AAP government spent more on publicity, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that 46 per cent of the education budget had remained unspent in Delhi.

From Rs 866 crore, the education budget had reached Rs  5,912 crore when the Congress demitted power in 2013, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said, alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal had done 'grave injustice' to students.

The opposition party alleged that in the last five years, the budget went up to Rs 26,577 crore but only Rs 12,243.06 crore had been spent so far. "The Kejriwal government spent more money on advertisements than improving the education standards in schools. More than a lakh of children have left government schools due to deteriorating education standards in the past four years. The government has done injustice and created a complex among children by dividing them into two groups, putting pressure on them," Chopra said, after releasing the party’s report on the education model of the government.

Former Delhi Education Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely, party chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma and several former MLAs were at the media briefing in which the opposition party targeted the AAP government which prides itself on bringing changes in school education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Arvind Kerjiwal AAP government Delhi Congress 2020 Delhi elections Subhash Chopra Delhi Assembly polls Arvinder Singh Lovely
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp