Delhi government using more funds on publicising AAP: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Alleging that the AAP government spent more on publicity, the Congress on Tuesday claimed that 46 per cent of the education budget had remained unspent in Delhi.

From Rs 866 crore, the education budget had reached Rs 5,912 crore when the Congress demitted power in 2013, Delhi Congress president Subhash Chopra said, alleging that Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal had done 'grave injustice' to students.

The opposition party alleged that in the last five years, the budget went up to Rs 26,577 crore but only Rs 12,243.06 crore had been spent so far. "The Kejriwal government spent more money on advertisements than improving the education standards in schools. More than a lakh of children have left government schools due to deteriorating education standards in the past four years. The government has done injustice and created a complex among children by dividing them into two groups, putting pressure on them," Chopra said, after releasing the party’s report on the education model of the government.

Former Delhi Education Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely, party chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma and several former MLAs were at the media briefing in which the opposition party targeted the AAP government which prides itself on bringing changes in school education.