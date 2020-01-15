Home Cities Delhi

ND Sharma accuses Manish Sisodia of asking him for 10 crore for AAP ticket

Narayan Dutt Sharma further accused the party of giving tickets in exchange for money in several constituencies.

Published: 15th January 2020 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 03:52 PM

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo | PTI)

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Narayan Dutt Sharma on Wednesday accused Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia of asking him to shell out Rs 10 crores for the party ticket from Badarpur constituency.

"Manish Sisodia called me to his house and said that 20-21 crore were being offered by Ram Singh for the ticket from my constituency, and then proceeded to ask me how much I was ready to cough up. Sisodia asked me for Rs 10 crore, I said that I did not have the money as I am an honest man," Sharma told ANI here.

He further accused the party of giving tickets in exchange for money in several constituencies.

"There are many places where tickets have been taken away from party leaders and given to others in exchange for bags filled with money," he said.

Sharma also said, "I have already resigned from the party. My next goal is to go among the public and unmask the corrupt here. I will fight elections from Badarpur independently against the AAP and candidates from other parties."

Earlier on January 13, Congress leader and former MLA from Badarpur, Ram Singh Netaji along with three others on Monday joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force in Delhi on January 6 after the Election Commission of India announced that the assembly election in Delhi will be held on February 8. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

