This workshop in Delhi teaches you being mindful in your relationship

By Express News Service

Everyone is at a different stage of life; one can be looking for someone to date through numerous dating apps or can be trying to build a sustaining relationship. To navigate through various stages, Mindful Love Tribe has started a podcast and is also coming up with their usual workshop in Delhi.

Apart from the bi-monthly workshops that Shweta Advani, Founder, Mindful Love Tribe, has now started her very own podcast. "I started my podcast to talk more about what mindful relationships are. I also share what we do in our workshops and how it can help improve their relationship. Secondly, I’m getting people who have been a part of the earlier workshops to share their experiences," says Advani, who has till now come up with two episodes and is hoping to get psychologists as well on board to answer any other questions people have. She hopes to make it a weekly affair.

The forthcoming workshop is a relationship retreat. Moreover, these workshops are open to both, couples and those who are single. "The idea is to bring the much-needed art of being mindful back into love relationships, which in turn can help, while, dealing with conflicts, emotional triggers and the much-needed intimacy. Also, for people looking for partners, with so many dating options one needs to know how to navigate through them to find the potential partner."

Advani, who is also the facilitator of these workshops, stresses on being clear about what you what in a relation, what are the negotiable and non-negotiable aspects before you start screening people on various apps.

The second step, she says, is to learn the art of communication to ensure that your partner is on the same page. "We also touch the psychological aspect of what is a healthy attachment. Often people, unknowingly, form attachments that are unhealthy because of the childhood or due to some circumstances. So, I help people understand what is an unhealthy attachment and how you can heal from the scars of the past."

Along with this Advani tells that given the time where people often portray to be someone online that is totally different to who they really are, people need to read the red flags. "In the early stages of dating, everyone is high on love chemicals and our ability to see things clearly is hampered. So, it is important to look for red flags. Integrity is the first and foremost factor. Words should match the person’s action. Secondly, there is love bombing, if somebody is trying to rush things or even trying to dominate your life and finances," she concludes.

Art of letting go

Often people, unknowingly, form attachments that are unhealthy because of the childhood or due to some circumstances. So, I help people understand what is an unhealthy attachment and how you can heal from the scars.”

At: Innov 8, Saket

On: January 25, 10:00am to 4:00pm