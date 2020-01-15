Home Cities Delhi

This workshop in Delhi teaches you being mindful in your relationship

While dating apps help you to find quick intimacy, this workshop will teach you why it’s important to take this process slow.

Published: 15th January 2020 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Participants in previous workshops organised by Mindful Love Tribe

Participants in previous workshops organised by Mindful Love Tribe| Express

By Express News Service

Everyone is at a different stage of life; one can be looking for someone to date through numerous dating apps or can be trying to build a sustaining relationship. To navigate through various stages, Mindful Love Tribe has started a podcast and is also coming up with their usual workshop in Delhi.

Apart from the bi-monthly workshops that Shweta Advani, Founder, Mindful Love Tribe, has now started her very own podcast. "I started my podcast to talk more about what mindful relationships are. I also share what we do in our workshops and how it can help improve their relationship. Secondly, I’m getting people who have been a part of the earlier workshops to share their experiences," says Advani, who has till now come up with two episodes and is hoping to get psychologists as well on board to answer any other questions people have. She hopes to make it a weekly affair.

The forthcoming workshop is a relationship retreat. Moreover, these workshops are open to both, couples and those who are single. "The idea is to bring the much-needed art of being mindful back into love relationships, which in turn can help, while, dealing with conflicts, emotional triggers and the much-needed intimacy. Also, for people looking for partners, with so many dating options one needs to know how to navigate through them to find the potential partner."

Advani, who is also the facilitator of these workshops, stresses on being clear about what you what in a relation, what are the negotiable and non-negotiable aspects before you start screening people on various apps.

The second step, she says, is to learn the art of communication to ensure that your partner is on the same page. "We also touch the psychological aspect of what is a healthy attachment. Often people, unknowingly, form attachments that are unhealthy because of the childhood or due to some circumstances. So, I help people understand what is an unhealthy attachment and how you can heal from the scars of the past."  

Along with this Advani tells that given the time where people often portray to be someone online that is totally different to who they really are, people need to read the red flags. "In the early stages of dating, everyone is high on love chemicals and our ability to see things clearly is hampered. So, it is important to look for red flags. Integrity is the first and foremost factor. Words should match the person’s action. Secondly, there is love bombing, if somebody is trying to rush things or even trying to dominate your life and finances," she concludes.

Art of letting go

Often people, unknowingly, form attachments that are unhealthy because of the childhood or due to some circumstances. So, I help people understand what is an unhealthy attachment and how you can heal from the scars.”

At: Innov 8, Saket 
On: January 25, 10:00am  to 4:00pm

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mindful Love Tribe Shweta Advani
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp