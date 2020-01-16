AAP candidates accused of corruption, violence, alleges BJP leader Vijay Goel

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP and former state BJP chief Vijay Goel on Wednesday criticised AAP’s list of candidates for the upcoming polls, claiming that the list contradicted CM Kejriwal’s assertion that corruption, crime and communalism were non-negotiable for him.

Speaking at press conference, Goel said that several AAP candidates had cases against them under various charges — corruption, violence, rape, rioting and other criminal offences. “The list contains names who have criminal background, involved in serious offenses against women, involved in communal and anarchist activities endangering the peace and harmony of the national capital,” he said.

The BJP leader said that in 2013, Kejriwal had said that if any candidate was found involved in criminal case then he would cancel their ticket.

“After seeing the list of AAP candidates, it has become clear that there is great difference between practice and prophecy of Kejriwal,” he said.

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said his party will not “alter” the existing subsidy being provided by the Delhi government under its various schemes. The AAP has accused BJP of opposing its free water and power supply schemes.

Tiwari said that things are being misinterpreted by “habitual liar” AAP to suit their political interests.