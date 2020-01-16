Home Cities Delhi

AAP candidates accused of corruption, violence, alleges BJP leader Vijay Goel

The BJP leader said that in 2013, Kejriwal had said that if any candidate was found involved in criminal case then he would cancel their ticket. 

Published: 16th January 2020 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel

Vijay Goel. (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP and former state BJP chief Vijay Goel on Wednesday criticised AAP’s list of candidates for the upcoming polls,  claiming that the list contradicted CM Kejriwal’s assertion that corruption, crime and communalism were non-negotiable for him. 

Speaking at press conference, Goel said that several AAP candidates had cases against them under various charges — corruption, violence, rape, rioting and other criminal offences. “The list contains names who have criminal background, involved in serious offenses against women, involved in communal and anarchist activities endangering the peace and harmony of the national capital,” he said. 

The BJP leader said that in 2013, Kejriwal had said that if any candidate was found involved in criminal case then he would cancel their ticket. 

“After seeing the list of AAP candidates, it has become clear that there is great difference between practice and prophecy of Kejriwal,” he said. 

Meanwhile, state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday said his party will not “alter” the existing subsidy being provided by the Delhi government under its various schemes. The AAP has accused BJP  of opposing its free water and power supply schemes. 

Tiwari said that things are being misinterpreted by “habitual liar” AAP to suit their political interests. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Goel aap Delhi assembly election BJP
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp