As clock ticks closer to execution day, Nirbhaya convict on edge in Tihar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Of the four men on death row in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, is often seen pacing inside his cell as uncertainty looms over the execution date, sources in Tihar Jail said.

The 26-year-old is also the one who has received the maximum punishment for violating rules, the sources in the jail, where the convicts have been kept for seven years, said. The four convicts — Vinay, Akshay Kumar Singh (31), Mukesh Kumar Singh (32) and Pawan Gupta (25) — were scheduled to be hanged on January 22.

Vinay, who took painting lessons in jail, has received 11 ‘punishments’ for not following rules, Pawan eight, Mukesh three and Akshay one during their seven years in Tihar.

The punishment could range from curtailing visiting rights from family for a small fight to changing the barracks for a bigger, more serious fight, the sources explained.

Jail authorities have been daily holding conversations with the convicts to ensure they are in a good mental state, they said.

They have not named the beneficiary of their daily wages earned for basic, everyday jobs done in the jail.

The amount will be handed over to their family in case they do not finalise the name, the jail sources added.

Vinay has earned Rs 39,000, Akshay Rs 69,000 and Pawan Rs 29,000 while Mukesh did not involve himself in any work, they said.

Jail authorities, he added, have asked the four convicts when they would want to meet their families one last time before the execution but none of them has responded yet.

(With PTI inputs)