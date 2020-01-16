Carriageway in Chandni Chowk to be opened

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the much-awaited beautification and pedestrianisation of 1.3-kilometre-long Chandni Chowk main road moving towards completion, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation is expected to open southern carriageway for walkers and emergency vehicles by end of this month.

The corporation is the nodal agency to execute the work. Officials of government agencies associated with the project are also hoping to allow pedestrian movement on part of the northern carriageway — from Red Fort to Phuwwara Chowk, by the same time.

“Work has been sped up and efforts are being made to open southern carriageway by January 31. Road surfacing is almost completed and only a few patches are to be laid. Utility duct is also ready and cabling has been done. A small portion of rehabilitation of sewer line between Katra Nawab and Paratheywali remains,” said an official.

Though the deadline was March 2020; a ban on construction due to rising air pollution put in place in the city in November delayed the project.

The SC lifted the restriction, partially allowing construction activity from 6 am to 6 pm — on December 10 after which the work has been expedited.

According to government agencies, the SRDC has moved an application before the apex court seeking permission to carry out work at night.

“Stones have been stocked at the site. If work moves as per schedule, both sides of the road — 800 metre-long patch — Red Fort crossing to Phuwware Chowk may also be available for movement by January 31. We are aiming to complete the project by April 2020,” said an official.