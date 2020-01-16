Home Cities Delhi

Delhi poll: Manish Sisodia holds foot march ahead of filing nomination in Patparganj

Accompanied by scores of party workers, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia met people and sought their blessings and urged them to re-elect him.

Published: 16th January 2020

Manish Sisodia will file his nomination from Patparganj assembly.

Manish Sisodia will file his nomination from Patparganj assembly. (Photo | AAP Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With the crowd chanting "Acche Beete Paanch Saal, Lage Raho Kejriwal", senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia on Thursday held a foot march in his constituency, Patparganj, to seek people's blessings ahead of filing the nomination.

Sisodia, also Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister, will file his nomination papers for the February 8 assembly polls later on Thursday. He is contesting from the Patparganj assembly seat for the third time after winning from here in 2013 and 2015.

Accompanied by scores of party workers, Sisodia met people and sought their blessings and urged them to re-elect him.

Later, he will hold a bike rally before filing the nomination, as per his schedule.

Patparganj is one of the 70 assembly seats in the national capital, going to polls on February 8. The Congress and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates from here.

Sisodia said he is confident that the party will win the elections. "We won in 2015 on the basis of our 49-day government in 2013. Now, after working for five years, we are confident that we will be re-elected. We need your support," said Sisodia.

Nominations for the Delhi elections began on Tuesday. The last date to file nomination is January 21, the scrutiny will take place on January 22 while the last date of withdrawal of candidature is January 24.

