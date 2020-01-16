Jamia: Thousands gather to protest 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As the protest at Jamia Millia Islamia completed a month on Wednesday, a huge gathering assembled outside the campus in solidarity and remembrance to mark the strength and unity among the student community.

Since the December 15 incident, students — with backing from the locals and students from across campus — have been protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and the proposed National Registration of Citizens.

“A call for “Jamia Chalo” received overwhelming solidarity from civil society groups, universities, and many organizations. Slogans, street plays and cultural programmes were performed to mark the day,” a student organiser from Jamia Coordination Committee said.

The protest started at Gate No. 7 of the university. Thousands of placards with Indian flags were displayed and waved in as students raised slogans.

The hashtag “JamiaChalo” was trending on Twitter and pictures from the incident were also shared in memory of the dark day inside Jamia campus. Several Sikh organisations also came forward to join the protesters at Jamia during the day.

candle march

A candle march was organised by the student community from Old Delhi in the evening to Jama Masjid Gate No. 1 via WRI Bazar. The march was led by women.