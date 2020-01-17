Arvind Kejriwal's 'guarantee card' to be released soon, will unveil plans for Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a unique initiative, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced that it will release a “guarantee card” by January 23, listing the major promises it intends to deliver if elected to rule the national capital again. AAP election in-charge Gopal Rai said that “Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card” will be followed by a detailed manifesto which will most likely focus on subjects that Kejriwal talked about in the first phase of Town Hall meetings, including solutions to pollution and garbage problem of the city.

“It is for the first time in the history of Indian politics, that a party will be launching such a ‘guarantee card’, a measure of its confidence in its ability to fulfil promises made by it” said Rai. “After January 26, we will also present our manifesto to you. So this is being done in a two-pronged manner ‘a guarantee card followed by a detailed manifesto,” he said. The AAP will move towards the “final and decisive phase” of the election campaign after the nomination process ends on January 21, Rai said.

According to the party, the guarantee card will be taken to the people through a door to door campaign, which will continue till February 2. Party workers will be visiting 35 lakh households in the national capital, listing the key promises that the Kejriwal government will guarantee to fulfil in the next five years.

Kejriwal will also hold more Town Hall and public interactions focussing on the guarantee card.

‘44 bills tabled in Delhi Assembly till Feb 2019’



All the 44 bills tabled in the sixth Delhi Assembly till February last year were passed, said an analysis by election watchdog Association For Democratic Reforms on Friday. It was adjourned 34 times during this period — the maximum 12 times in 2018, the study said.