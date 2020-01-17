Home Cities Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's 'guarantee card' to be released soon, will unveil plans for Delhi

AAP leader Gopal Rai said that a 'guarantee card' will be issued by the party chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 17th January 2020 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In a unique initiative, the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday announced that it will release a “guarantee card” by January 23, listing the major promises it intends to deliver if elected to rule the national capital again. AAP election in-charge Gopal Rai said that “Kejriwal Ka Guarantee Card” will be followed by a detailed manifesto which will most likely focus on subjects that Kejriwal talked about in the first phase of Town Hall meetings, including solutions to pollution and garbage problem of the city.     

“It is for the first time in the history of Indian politics, that a party will be launching such a ‘guarantee card’, a measure of its confidence in its ability to fulfil promises made by it” said Rai. “After January 26, we will also present our manifesto to you. So this is being done in a two-pronged manner ‘a guarantee card followed by a detailed manifesto,” he said. The AAP will move towards the “final and decisive phase” of the election campaign after the nomination process ends on January 21, Rai said.

According to the party, the guarantee card will be taken to the people through a door to door campaign, which will continue till February 2. Party workers will be visiting 35 lakh households in the national capital, listing the key promises that the Kejriwal government will guarantee to fulfil in the next five years.
Kejriwal will also hold more Town Hall and public interactions focussing on the guarantee card. 

‘44 bills tabled in Delhi Assembly till Feb 2019’

All the 44 bills tabled in the sixth Delhi Assembly till February last year were passed, said an analysis by election watchdog Association For Democratic Reforms on Friday. It was adjourned 34 times during this period — the maximum 12 times in 2018, the study said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kejriwal Guarantee Card Delhi Assembly Elections Delhi Assembly elections 2020 Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 Delhi Assembly Polls AAP
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp