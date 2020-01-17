Home Cities Delhi

BJP slams Congress for inaction on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that the Congress when in power didn’t take interests to pursue the culprits of the Sikh riots.

Published: 17th January 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday launched a direct attack against the Congress for not taking action against the culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Referring to the findings of the Dhingra Commission report, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that the Congress when in power didn’t take interests to pursue the culprits of the Sikh riots. The report was submitted to the Centre on Thursday. The Congress leaders had even justified the violence against the Sikhs, he told reporters at a press briefing.

ALSO READ | 1984 riots: Sikhs dragged out of trains and killed, police arrested none from spot, says SIT

“Justice Dhingra commission has submitted its report. The report has revealed the truth behind the 1984 riots. The report said the Congress did not act against its leaders involved in the riots, rather protected them,” he said. He quoted from the SN Dhingra led Special Investigation Team (SIT) report to argue that the riots in 1984 was the worst kind of violence against Sikhs.

The union minister reiterated that the NDA government is committed to ensure justice to Sikhs. He said that the Central government would implement the recommendations of the SIT report.

Javadekar claimed that the delay in registering FIRs against the culprits in the anti-Sikh riots allowed them to walk free. Even while the Congress is seemingly struggling to throw a tough contest in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP is keen that the polls are seen triangular in the city so that any Congress gain will be at the expense of the ruling AAP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prakash Javadekar Special Investigation Team AAP
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp