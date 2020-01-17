BJP slams Congress for inaction on 1984 anti-Sikh riots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday launched a direct attack against the Congress for not taking action against the culprits of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Referring to the findings of the Dhingra Commission report, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar alleged that the Congress when in power didn’t take interests to pursue the culprits of the Sikh riots. The report was submitted to the Centre on Thursday. The Congress leaders had even justified the violence against the Sikhs, he told reporters at a press briefing.



“Justice Dhingra commission has submitted its report. The report has revealed the truth behind the 1984 riots. The report said the Congress did not act against its leaders involved in the riots, rather protected them,” he said. He quoted from the SN Dhingra led Special Investigation Team (SIT) report to argue that the riots in 1984 was the worst kind of violence against Sikhs.

The union minister reiterated that the NDA government is committed to ensure justice to Sikhs. He said that the Central government would implement the recommendations of the SIT report.



Javadekar claimed that the delay in registering FIRs against the culprits in the anti-Sikh riots allowed them to walk free. Even while the Congress is seemingly struggling to throw a tough contest in the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP is keen that the polls are seen triangular in the city so that any Congress gain will be at the expense of the ruling AAP.