Delhi poll 2020: Will the largest constituency Najafgarh buck the trend this time?

NEW DELHI: It is one of the largest Assembly constituencies area-wise. Shares border with Haryana and is home to over 50 villages and nearly 100 unauthorised colonies. Najafgarh presents a fascinating electoral story that makes it unique like its gangster rivalries.

If the past record is anything to go by, Najafgarh may spring a surprise for local MLA and AAP minister Kailash Gahlot despite he being a Jat candidate. Since 1985, no candidate has been able to retain this constituency in South West Delhi.

“Paanch saal ke baad koi na tike hain (No one has sustained more than 5 years here). Kailash Gahlot is also a minister and belongs from here, but Najafgarh’s history is different when it comes to winning,” says Yashpal Gehlot from Mitraun village.

No wonder locals expect a tough battle this time. “Last time, AAP won because they sounded promising, a new party with fresh concepts. Eighty per cent residents are jats. Once the names of candidates are declared, it will be easier for us to decide,” Yashpal adds.

Kaam versus Naam



Locals agree that the AAP government has brought in changes in the constituency. “There is no doubt about work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government. Some of the previous MLAs did too, but I believe Gahlot is the most hard-working. Roads have improved, cluster buses are reaching last point of villages and Metro has brought us closer to main Delhi,” says Saroj Dubey, a grocery shop owner in Gopal Nagar Extension.



Nisha Devi, a homemaker, admits that Mohalla Clinics is popular because of free check-ups and medicines. “Private doctors charge more for same treatment whereas it is free in mohalla clinics. Who won’t appreciate such steps? The schools have improved. Only issue is that teachers are reluctant to put effort and teach. For the middle class, free electricity and water matter a lot. And now buses for women are free.”

At the same time, the ‘Modi factor’ cannot be completely side-lined said locals. “What has been happening in Delhi for past one month is not good governance. Kejriwal supports ‘tukde-tukde’ gang and maintains silence over violence. Modi is trying for India’s betterment and his efforts cannot be ignored,” says Tri Bhuwan Singh, a social worker from Sureha village.

There are some who claimed that freebies cannot be the ground for fighting an election. Ranveer Singh of Mitraun pointed that free schemes are a part of government schemes and those should not be highlighted during election. Another resident claimed that the AAP was biased towards those localities where the residents were inclined towards other parties.

Unauthorised colonies



The process of regularisation is already on at some of unauthorised colonies and in some, the process of regularisation has already begun. While some believe that it is a mere political move, others hailed the decision. “We don’t have our land registered but now it will be. So far we had power of attorney over land. And with regularisation, we expect facilities will also improve – sewage, better roads and drinking water. Political motive or not, but at the end the residents are being benefitted,” said Shailender Bisht a resident of Durga Vihar.

Muscle power



The rivalry between Mitraun and Dichaon Kalan, which allegedly claimed life of former MLA Bharat Singh, is well-documented. “The Pahalwans who dominate the gang wars in these two villages are very powerful…both muscle and money power. Before the election, the parties will definitely try to get their support and that will draw good vote bank as well,” says Brij Kishore of Mitraun.

Caste factor



“He (Gahlot) is educated and humble. He listens to our problems and tries to solve them as much possible. But the caste factor cannot be overlooked. People may not be vocal about it, but it exists,” says DP Yadav, a retired professor from Sureha village. Five years ago, Gahlot was a new candidate, not anymore. Come February 8, Gahlot will be hoping that fellow Jats and other communities will help him do the unthinkable.