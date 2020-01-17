Home Cities Delhi

Delhi poll: Congress may leave four seats to RJD, details likely today

According to a Congress functionary, the RJD’s Delhi election in-charge held a meeting with senior Congress leaders with a list of 11 seats from where the party wants to field its candidate.

Published: 17th January 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: THE Congress may stitch prepoll alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Delhi for the February 8 Assembly elections. Congress leaders in the know of the matter said that the party might leave four seats for the RJD.

According to a Congress functionary, the RJD’s Delhi election in-charge held a meeting with senior Congress leaders on Thursday with a list of 11 seats from where the party wants to field its candidates.

ALSO READ | Delhi Assembly polls: RJD looking forward to contesting in alliance with Congress, says Tejashwi Yadav

Meanwhile, the Central Election Committee of the Congress met Thursday evening to finalise names for the upcoming polls. It may announce an alliance and seat-sharing ratio with the RJD on Friday.

“The RJD is keen to contest on 11 seats but may be given four-five seats. Its candidates are likely to contest on the Congress’ election symbol,” said a Congress leader.

The seats, which the RJD has reportedly set its sight on, are Burari, Karawal Nagar and Timarpur in North East Delhi, Kirari in North West, and Uttam Nagar and Palam in West Delhi. All these seats have a significant presence of Purvanchali voters.

