Delhi poll: Massive response to BJP campaign for manifesto 'Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav'

17th January 2020

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

BJP MP and Delhi unit chief Manoj Tiwari. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: ‘Meri Dilli, Mera Sujhav (My Delhi, My Suggestion)’, a BJP poll campaign seeking suggestions from Delhiites about their priorities, has reportedly indicated that the people are mostly unsatisfied with the state of road infrastructure, supply of portable water, unemployment, and teaching vacancies.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari claimed over 11 lakh responses were received through various means, including phones and portals, in the two-week drive. The maximum suggestions were about waterlogging, broken roads, dirty water, potholes, and air pollution.

“We have received 11, 65, 636 suggestions.. The people want solution to waterlogging on roads. Pollution is another major issue. Unemployment and vacancies of teachers and principals are prominently mentioned,” said Tiwari at a press conference, which was attended by senior leaders Vijay Goel and Meenakshi Lekhi.

The BJP leader said that suggestions were also received directly via drop boxes installed at 2,000 places.

About 3.5 lakh respondents interacted in the meetings in which the people were encouraged to submit their feedbacks for which customised vans were sent to the constituencies.

“We had kept a target of 10 lakh suggestions, but more than 11.6 lakh suggestions were received,” Tiwari said, adding that all suggestions would sent to a committee so that these suggestions could be accommodated in the poll manifesto.

