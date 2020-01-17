Home Cities Delhi

Nirbhaya gangrape case: Delhi L-G recommends rejection of convict's mercy petition

The Delhi government on Wednesday recommended rejection of the mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case.

Published: 17th January 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi

Nirbhaya case victim's mother flashes the victory sign along with lawyers after a court issued death warrants against the four convicts in the case outside Patiala House Courts in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi has recommended the Union Home Ministry to reject the mercy petition of one of the convicts of the Nirbhaya gangrape case, officials said on Thursday.

Mukesh Singh, one of the four convicts, filed the mercy petition a few days ago.

"The Home Ministry has received the mercy petition from the LG recommending its rejection. The petition is being examined and an appropriate decision will be taken soon," a Home Ministry official said.

The Delhi government on Wednesday recommended rejection of the mercy plea filed by Singh, one of the four death row convicts in the 2012 gangrape and murder case, and forwarded it to the LG at "lightning speed".

It also informed the high court during a hearing that execution of the convicts will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by Singh.

The four convicts -- Singh (32) Vinay Sharma (26), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- were to be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail.

A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirbhaya gangrape case Nirbhaya Case Nirbhaya Mukesh Singh
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp