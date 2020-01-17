Road safety: Delhi police, NGO jointly begin Tactical Urbanisation trials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transport department of Delhi, in collaboration with Delhi Police, SaveLIFE Foundation and Skoda Auto Volkswagen, initiated Tactical Urbanisation trials in the capital on Thursday as a part of the Road Safety Week.



“The objective of these trials is to insert safety elements for all road users. Since 2016, Bhalswa Chowk has featured amongst top Black Spots of Delhi. Since last three years at least 25 people have died in road crash deaths at Bhalswa Chowk. These trials are aimed at making the intersection safe for all in an inclusive, cheap and quick manner,” CEO of SaveLIFE Foundation Piyush Tewari said.



Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users, especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other nonmotorised transport users.