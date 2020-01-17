Tiz Hazari clas case: After lawyers plaint, case against Delhi police

Mudita girotra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A case was registered against police personnel who took part in an unprecedented protest against their superiors for “biased” investigation and a “onesided” court order in the Tis Hazari clash.



Hundreds of police personnel had gathered outside the old PHQ on November 5 last year, demanding justice for their colleagues who were attacked by advocates at Tis Hazari.

They also asked for an association to represent them. Seven days later, a group of advocates had submitted a complaint to the Delhi’s Police Complaints Authority against this protest, which, they claimed, was allegedly held in contravention of the Police Forces (Restriction of Rights) Act that prohibits the police from organising or participating in any protest. According to the complaint, the police personnel appeared and gathered in uniform seemingly while being on duty, thereby causing financial loss of one-day salary to the public exchequer.



“Some of the police officers were seen carrying their arms, which is not allowed at protests. Some were wearing uniform. A police officer as per the Delhi Police Act is presumed to be on duty 24/7. If they were protesting, their one-day salary needs to be deducted on the principle of ‘no work, no pay’,” explained advocate Mohit Kumar Gupta.

“We are holding liable the unauthorized and illegal service associations that are running social media campaigns in the name of IPS associations and passing and promoting their resolutions whether condemning this incident or otherwise.” Uniformed police should not and cannot form any association whatsoever, he said, demanding that all such associations should be disbanded forthwith. The complaint specifically mentions the name of Sanjeev Jakhar, who claims to be a cop on his Facebook profile. “Through his intentional and deliberate posts have enraged the tense feelings of the lawyers and judges community...” the complaint added. According to Gupta, this is a case of “serious misconduct”.