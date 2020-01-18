12 artists pay tribute to scenic India ahead of Republic Day

RAJKUMARI SHARMA By

Express News Service

Tankha shopping malls are presumably touted to become the art galleries of tomorrow. This observation was made after noticing how subways and underpasses have come to showcase artworks. The aim is to get art closer to the masses, be it art connoisseurs or first-time visitors.



Ahead of the first Republic Day of the new decade, DLF Mall of India in Noida is holding a one-of-its-kind art exhibition – Tributes to Shades of India – at its Central Atrium. The paintings by artists from across India depict the country’s diverse land with varying perspectives – from the Ghats of Varanasi to the trams and taxis of Kolkata.



ALSO READ: Glimpses of Varanasi in seven carpets

The exhibition will end on January 26, 2020. With Republic Day round the- corner, for curator Pranav Chandra, Unity of India as the theme felt apt. Artists were invited from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai… “We have a huge map of India in the heart of the Central Atrium, with a wall each in four directions. Four famous artists have got one solo wall each to showcase their works, while the back wall has artworks by two artists from that region or state.

For example, if the main artist hails from Kolkata, there are artworks of two artists from Eastern region of the country. So, a total of 12 artists are showing their creative genius through this exhibition.” He quickly adds that the basis of giving a solo wall is not on the pricing of the artworks but the artist’s experience and seniority.

West Bengal-based Arpan Bhowmik, known mainly for monochromatic cityscapes with a splash of colour thrown in ever so often for a dose of surreal, says, “Though I use acrylic on canvas, I use it like watercolour. Most of my canvases are in monochrome with a portion having colour. For example, a taxi in my work will be in colour and rest in black and white.” A Journey Through Kolkata series by Bhowmik showcases the vintage theme of the heritage city of Kolkata.

Then, there are works by A Viswam, one of the pioneers of abstract art in India. The 1995 national award winner’s paintings are based on hues of nature blazing yellows, burning reds, cool greens, deep blues and quiet greys used monochromatically or in vibrant combinations. “I prefer oil on canvas and love painting Nature, especially the five elements,” shares the Chennai-based contemporary artist.

Other artists whose works are on display include Kolkata- based artist Shuvankar Maitra who loves using acrylic to paint landscapes but uses ink and brass in between too. Pune-based artist Sandeep Chhatraband who portrays the Ghats of Varanasi using watercolours and acrylics on canvas in The Ghats of Varanasi series and Kolkata-based sculptor Pintu Sikder who uses differently sized nuts made of brass to create sculptures of various forms and objects.