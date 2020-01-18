CAA stir: Jamia’s 'call for resistance', to send postcard to President Kovind

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) called for a nationwide protest ‘Call for Resistance’ for a week on Friday. In a coordinated manner, the JCC has also extended their protest day and night, making a 24-hour sit-in outside Jamia Millia Islamia like Shaheen Bagh protest in the neighbourhood. In the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Congress leader Salman Khursheed made a surprise visit to support the protesters of Jamia, where protests have been on for 36 days now.



ALSO READ: At Jamia students' legal desk, 170 testimonies filed alleging police action

On Saturday, JCC has called for “all religion peaceful prayer gathering.” On Sunday, they would be sending a postcard to the President Ram Nath Kovind requesting him to “repeal CAA and introduce a Bill to stop implementation of NPR.”The protesters also plan to visit local markets and make people aware of the “demerits” of CAA, NRC and NPR.

“Jamia Coordination Committee has called for a nationwide march on 20 January. Named as ‘Jan Ghoshna March’, this march has been declared for in 12 big cities of the country, including Kolkata, Lucknow, Mallapuram, and Ahmedabad. This march has been organised by the collaborative efforts of Jamia Coordination Committee, Young India and different other organisations,” one of the JCC members said in a press conference.