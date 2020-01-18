Patriotic flavour at Delhi’s landmark mall for 71st Republic Day

Home Cities Delhi

The display offers a unique opportunity to the visitors to witness the Bofors weapons, artillery guns, Infantry weapons, Air Defence guns and more.

Want to know what arms and ammunition does the Indian Army possess? Or how has the Army successfully thwarted the many attempts to impinge our sovereignty? Visit Select City Walk mall in Saket today. In the run-up to the 71st Republic Day, the mall has organised an exhibition, Indian Army Weapon & Equipment Display, wherein you can get a peek into the world of the Indian Army through their guns, infantry weapons and engineer equipment.

You can witness all kinds of weapons, from grenades to guns and everything in between. The display offers a unique opportunity to the visitors to witness the Bofors weapons, artillery guns, Infantry weapons, Air Defence guns, Army Engineer equipment along with an Army band display at the shopping centre.

“We are holding this show for the third year in row. This is our way to showing gratitude towards the armed forces and its commendable contribution for the country.
 

With this display we hope to instil patriotic fervour and pride amongst the visitors,” says Yogeshwar Sharma, Executive Director and CEO, Select Citywalk. “Since the objective is also to encourage the youth to join the Army, the platform will also feature Army information centres, Audio-visual movies and stalls where the people can visit to enquire about joining the Indian Army,” he adds.

The next weekend, from January 22-25, the mall will also hold Tiranga Exhibition in the Plaza area. There will be a wide variety of jewellery, apparel and accessories, home decor, gifts and food items at the exhibition, with decoration themed around the National Flag and its three colours.

From: 10:00 am to 8.00: 00 pm 

Where: Select Citywalk, Saket

IN THE RUN UP TO THE 71ST REPUBLIC DAY

The display gives visitors an opportunity to witness the Bofors weapons, artillery guns, Infantry weapons, Air Defence guns, Army Engineer equipment along with an Army band display at the shopping centre.

