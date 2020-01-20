48-year-old Afghanistan national arrested for burgling house in south Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 48-year-old Afghan national was arrested for allegedly burgling a house here in south Delhi, police said on Sunday.

The accused has been identified as Jamshed, a resident of Malviya Nagar and a native of Kabul in Afghanistan, they said.

According to police, a person lodged a report on January 9 that his house had been burgled.

The accused fled with Rs 1,90,000, gold and diamond jewellery and some other items.

Based on a CCTV footage, police identified Jamshed and arrested him on Saturday from near Press Enclave in Saket, a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, it was found that he came to India in 1996 and got married to an Indian national in 2004. He was staying in the country illegally.

He was first arrested in 2009 in Hazrat Nizamuddin area for burgling a house. Stolen items and housebreaking tools were recovered from his possession, police added.