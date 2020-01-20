Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: Congress leaders Alka Yadav, Haroon Yusuf, Arvinder Lovely file nominations

Yusuf is fighting from his pocket borough of Ballimaran, while Lamba, a former AAP MLA who joined the Congress last year, is contesting from Chandni Chowk.

Published: 20th January 2020 09:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 09:49 PM   |  A+A-

Former AAP leader Alka Lamba

Former AAP leader Alka Lamba, who switched over to the Congress, has been fielded from Chandni Chowk constituency.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leaders Haroon Yusuf, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Alka Lamba and Poonam Azad were among the prominent party candidates who filed their nominations for the Delhi Assembly elections on Monday.

Lovely has been fielded from east Delhi's Gandhi Nagar, a seat he has represented four times in the past.

Yusuf is fighting from his pocket borough of Ballimaran, while Lamba, a former AAP MLA who joined the Congress last year, is contesting from Chandni Chowk.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination on Tuesday as roadshow causes delay

Former Delhi Assembly speaker Yoganand Shastri's daughter Priyanka, is in the fray from R K Puram.

Poonam Azad, the wife of Congress' campaign in-charge Kirti Azad, also filed her nomination on Monday.

She is contesting from Sangam Vihar.

The Congress is contesting the February 8 polls in alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal which has been allotted four seats.

This is the first time that the Congress is contesting the Delhi elections in partnership with another party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Alka Lamba Harron Yusuf Arvinder Singh Lovely Delhi elections Delhi polls
India Matters
Home Minister Amit Shah addressing a rally in Lucknow on Tuesday (Photo | Twitter/ANI
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The wild elephant died after touching a live wire. (Photo| EPS)
Wild elephant electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh
Muslims only sit in mosques & issue fatwas: BJP MLA from Karnataka
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp