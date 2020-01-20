Delhi's Kailash colony plagued by illegal parking issue

Tanisha Kohli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Illegal parking and halting of vehicles, particularly e-rickshaws at Kailash Colony Metro station eats away road width, which leads to frequent traffic snarls. Locals have been facing the brunt of it, especially during peak hours, as on occasions, the pile-up spreads over more than a kilometre on Lala Lajpat Rai Marg starting from Hansraj Gupta Road intersection to Kalka Devi Marg red light.

Frequent arguments with rickshaw pullers over parking and rise in noise pollution, are some of the other issues faced by the residents of Kailash Colony and Greater Kailash.



Residents said that congestion in the area boils down to two reasons — blockage caused by illegal parking and ‘inconvenient’ placement of the traffic light.

“Because of the traffic signal, the congestion builds up and as a result, vehicles crawl particularly during peak hours,” said a resident. “Several auto-rickshaws driver are under the influence of alcohol. We tell the police but they are not efficient and don’t take any action,” said Mickey Bedi, president of Greater Kailash I resident welfare association (RWA).



When a response was sought from the police, a senior police official said that he was not aware of the issue but would look into it.