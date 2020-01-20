Home Cities Delhi

JNU does not have information on nationality of 82 foreign students: RTI reply

The Right to Information query was filed by Kota-based activist Sujeet Swami and it provides information up to September 1, 2019.

Published: 20th January 2020 08:03 PM

KOTA: Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) does not have information on the nationality of 82 foreign students out of the total 301 enrolled at the university, according to an RTI reply.

In an RTI reply, the JNU administration said that over 48 per cent of the total 8,805 students in the university are pursuing MPhil or PhD degrees.

The Right to Information (RTI) query was filed by Kota-based activist Sujeet Swami and it provides information up to September 1, 2019.

According to the reply, the university does not have information on the nationality of 82 out of the total 301 foreign students studying there.

These students are registered in 41 courses of graduation, post-graduation, MPhil and PhD in the university.

There are 35 Korean students enrolled in JNU, 25 students are from Nepal, 24 are from China, 21 from Afghanistan, 16 from Japan and 13 from Germany.

There are 10 students from the US, and seven each from Syria and Bangladesh.

In reply to another query on the total number of students enrolled in various programmes in JNU, the administration said that 1,264 students are registered for graduate programmes and 4,251 enrolled for MPhil/PhD.

2,877 students are pursuing post-graduate programmes.

