Home Cities Delhi

Massive anti-CAA candlelight march from Jamia university gate to Shaheen Bagh; poets gather

The march was high on symbolism as some locals dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, while three men assumed the identity of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.

Published: 20th January 2020 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Protestors participate in a demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi.(Photo | PTI)

Protesters during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi. The protest here has inspired similar sit-ins in Uttar Pradesh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of people, including women and children, on Sunday evening took out a massive anti-CAA march from Jamia university gate to Shaheen Bagh as the chorus to demand repealing of the amended Citizenship Act grew louder in Delhi.

The march was high on symbolism as some locals dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar, while three men assumed the identity of martyred revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, one of them in prison clothes and tied in chains.

The protesters, chanting 'Azadi' and 'CAA-NCR Par Halla Bol', and other slogans also paraded a mock 'detention camp' portrayed with a cell on wheels inside of which sat little children of multiple faiths and changed slogans.

People have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh, which has become an epicentre of the anti-CAA agitation in the national capital, for the last over 30 days.

Many of them held candles and others marched holding placards that said, 'We reject CAA, NRC and NPR', 'Hindu Muslim Sikh Isai, Aapas Meyn Bhai Bhai'.

ALSO READ | 'Hum Bhi Dekhenge': Birth of anti-Citizenship Act mela at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh

After the march ended, protesters gathered from various parts of Delhi, raised slogans against the central government and demanded revocation of the CAA.

Mohammed Shah Rukh, a protester who came from Jaitpur, carrying the national flag spent his time trying to balance on the rail of the highway that runs through the area, while holding the tricolour in his hand in a "freedom fighter pose".

"I feel very overwhelmed by this movement, something we read in school textbooks about our freedom struggle, I feel we are fighting for that liberty again," he said.

Khan, a car mechanic, said some of his brothers also took part in the protest.

Several poets from various parts of the country also have gathered at Shaheen Bagh protest site, reciting patriotic poems, imbued with sarcasm towards the establishment.

Till late night, people had gathered in large numbers to listen to the poets, including women, who watched and chanted slogans way past midnight.

A group of four women, including two college girls, had come from Batla House to take part in the protest.

"We come everyday after doing our household chores. The government is stubborn about not moving an inch on CAA, then we are also stubborn and won't yield. The stubbornness on the side of truth will win I feel," said Amira Khatun.

One of two Jamia Millia Islamia students, studying English Literature who did not wish to be named, said, "The Modi government talks about 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' but they can't see the pains of us women and girls. My studies have got affected. CAA has to go."

Till late night, young and old, protested through songs, slogans, and 'shayri' while artistic posters, hung on the foot over bridge, denouncing CAA and NRC, added to the charged atmosphere.

Many waved tricolours in front of the huge map of India mounted at the protest site, while others chanted 'Azadi' in front of the model of 'India Gate' erected in the street, not in any mood to relent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Protests Citizenship Act CAA Jamia university Shaheen Bagh
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp