PWD asks its chief engineers to provide list of projects ahead of Delhi poll

Published: 20th January 2020 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2020 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With the model code of conduct in place ahead of assembly polls next month, the Delhi Public Works Department has asked its chief engineers to provide a list of those project works which have already started on the ground and those which are yet to begin.

The PWD has asked for a list of such works at the earliest after the Election Commission sought the same. In a written communication to all chief engineers, the PWD said the department has sought details of such works on January 9 and the office of Delhi Chief Electoral Office on January 14.

“You are again requested to send the information on priority through email to: electiondelhi2020@ gmail.comnelectiondelhi2020@ gmail.com under intimation to this office,” said the written communication issued on Friday.

Earlier this month, the services department of the Delhi government had asked HoDs to ensure that neither the proposals sent by them breach the model code of conduct nor the compliance of court orders is delayed due to the fear of their breach.

“All departments of the government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, while forwarding proposals to the chief secretary for consideration or approval, should mention that provisions of the Model Code of Conduct are not attracted,” it had said.

(With PTI inputs)

