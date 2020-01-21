Home Cities Delhi

Congress' Rocky Tuseed is youngest candidate to contest in Delhi polls 

Congress flag

Congress flag used for representational purpose (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At 25, Congress' Rocky Tuseed is the youngest candidate in the poll fray from Rajendra Nagar assembly constituency and has assets worth Rs 55,000, according to his election affidavit.

His twin brother, Nitish Tushir, is his cover candidate. A cover candidate is fielded to ensure that a political party has a person to contest election in case its official candidate's papers are rejected during scrutiny.

It is an established practice. Tuseed, who filed his nomination on Tuesday, has said he is a social worker, has movable assets worth over Rs 55,000 and does not have a vehicle in his name.

He does not have any pending criminal cases and does not own any immovable assets. He is pitted against Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha and BJP's RP Singh.

Tuseed was president of Delhi University Students' Union in 2017 and had a "bumpy and rocky" tenure.

Tussed was disqualified after he filed his nomination in September 2017 for not disclosing that disciplinary action was taken against him for assaulting a student in his college but his candidature was allowed after the Delhi High Court had put DU's order on hold.

While his plea was pending, he was elected as the president. In 2018, the high court had set aside his election saying he will no longer remain president.

The court had observed that even a charge sheet was filed in the case but later a stay was put on the decision by the same court.

When he became president, he had ended the five-year-drought for the Congress-affiliated National Student's Union of India.

