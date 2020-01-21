Cyclothon on fuel conservation in Delhi

By Express News Service

To spread the message about the importance of fuel conservation, the Petroleum Conservation Research Association organised a mega cyclothon, Saksham Fit India Cycling Day 2020, in association with the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited this Sunday. More than 500 people participated in the event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The event was simultaneously held at over 200 cities across the country. Saksham is a flagship program of PCRA and Oil PSUs.

Prior to the event, PCRA had organised a month-long mass awareness drive exhorting people to play a proactive role in fuel conservation, good health and environment protection which in turn would help reduce India’s dependence on import of crude oil.

Apart from providing economic and independent travel, cycling offers increased mobility to people of low-income group, unemployed people, seniors and those under 18 years of age.