Delhi CM's nomination for upcoming Assembly election delayed due to roadshow

NEW DELHI: Flanked by hundreds of followers, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday started his roadshow from the Valmiki temple in Central Delhi. Kejriwal chose to start his rally from the colony housing sanitation workers to symbolise his party’s vision of “cleaning” politics. The rally which concluded at the Hanuman Temple on Baba Kharak Singh Marg lasted over four hours, delaying the chief minister in filing his nomination for the upcoming Assembly elections. Kejriwal along with his two children and wife Sunita waved to the crowds as supporters danced to the campaign jingle ‘Lage Raho Kejriwal’ on the roads.

“The last five years have been great and I am sure the next five will also be just as good for Delhi. I hope that the public will bless us like it did five years ago. I had to file my nomination but I could not because the nomination office closes at 3 pm and I was late. I was repeatedly told to come off and travel to the nomination office, but how could I go? I could not leave behind the love and support of my people” said the chief minister addressing the supporters.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, election in-charge Sanjay Singh and party leader Gopal Rai, were also part of the roadshow. Passing Paharganj, Kejriwal’s entourage was the main attraction for the local bystanders who cheerfully waved at Kejriwal, who returned the gesture. “I have come to support the politics of welfare of the people, politics that is honest and Kejriwal is the person who is doing that. I do publicity campaign free of cost for the chief minister who will remain so for next 10 years” claimed Dinesh Kumar from Karawal Nagar.

Barring the discomfort to traffic, many waited to catch a glimpse of their CM. “I came from Babarpur to take part in the roadshow. AAP has done a lot of good work for the people, free electricity, water and public transport for women makes life easier for us. BJP and Congress have not been able to field a candidate, in his constituency. They are scared” said Multesh Bajpai.