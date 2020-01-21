Home Cities Delhi

Delhi elections: Journey of next five years starts now, says CM Kejriwal before filing nomination

AAP national convener Kejriwal was to file his nomination on Monday after a roadshow but failed to do so due to delay in the event.

Published: 21st January 2020 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves as he arrives at Jamnagar House to file his nomination papers from the New Delhi constituency for the forthcoming Assembly polls in New Delhi Tuesday Jan. 21 2020.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves as he arrives at Jamnagar House to file his nomination papers from the New Delhi constituency for the forthcoming Assembly polls in New Delhi Tuesday Jan. 21 2020. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of filing his nomination for the Delhi assembly elections, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the journey for the next five years starts now and his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.

"The journey for the next five years starts from here. Like the good work that has happened in Delhi, I hope in the next five years also there will be good work," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal on Tuesday said while the aim of opposition parties is to defeat him in the upcoming polls, his aim is to beat corruption and take Delhi forward.

"BJP, Congress and many other parties have come together. LJP, JJP, JD(U) and RJD. For the time there is such a coalition in Delhi.All these parties only have one aim, 'defeat Kejriwal'. And I have only one aim, how to end corruption and take Delhi forward," he said.

The chief minister said they are saying 'defeat Kejriwal'.

"I'm saying make schools better, hospitals better, electricity. Their only aim is to together defeat Kejriwal," the AAP chief said.

