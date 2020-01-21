Delhi Governor Anil Baijal meets Shaheen Bagh protesters, asks them to call off stir

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A delegation of seven people including three elderly women from Shaheen Bagh met the Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday expressing their demand that the amended citizenship law be rolled back.



“We presented our demands before the L-G and he has assured us that he will take them to the Union Home Ministry as our representative...We are satisfied after meeting him.

He asked us to help in easing the commute of school children and we have asked him to send his officials to discuss a way out,” Syed Taseer Ahmed, a member of the delegation told this newspaper.



“We hope that our demands would be met by the L-G. If there is no breakthrough, we have told him that we will observe “Bharat bandh” on 29 January,” he added.



The L-G spokesperson said that the representation handed over by the delegation would be conveyed to appropriate authorities.



“L-G appealed to them to maintain peace and order and call off their agitation given the continued inconvenience to school children, patients, daily commuters, residents due to blockade of roads,” said a statement from the L-G House.



Senior Delhi Police officials who were also part of the meeting were directed by the L-G to take all steps as per law to ensure peace and harmony in the area.

‘Children need to be counselled’



The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights asked authorities to identify and arrange counselling for children seen at protests in Shaheen Bagh. In a letter to the District Magistrate of South East Delhi, NCPCR said the children “may suffer from mental trauma” because of “rumours”