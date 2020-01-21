Delhi Transport Department fire: BJP smells conspiracy 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, an official said, Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said that the fire broke out at 8:38 am. “The fire was reported at the office of Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station,” he added. The fire was doused at 10.40 am. The fire was in the server room, Garg said, adding that later 26 fire tenders were working on the spot.

No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said. According to DFS, nine rooms on the first floor and one room on the second floor were damaged in the fire. “Many essential documents, furniture and pieces of electronic equipment were damaged in the blaze,” Garg said. Special commissioner (Transport) K K Dahiya though said that the fire affected a “small portion” of the office premises.

Conspiracy

Police are currently investigating the matter. Targeting the AAP, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari alleged that he could “smell a controversy”. “It could be a conspiracy by Arvind Kejriwal to hide his failures. They cannot escape by burning details of wrongdoings at the government office. Tell me why you could not buy a single bus till now,” Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.