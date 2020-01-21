Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Transport Department fire: BJP smells conspiracy 

A massive fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, an official said, Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said that the fire broke out at 8:38 am.

Published: 21st January 2020 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

A fire official carries out rescue operations at Delhi Transport Dept office

A fire official carries out rescue operations at Delhi Transport Dept office | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A massive fire broke out at Delhi Transport Department office in north Delhi’s Civil Lines area, an official said, Delhi Fire Chief Atul Garg said that the fire broke out at 8:38 am. “The fire was reported at the office of Transport Department, near Civil Lines Metro Station,” he added. The fire was doused at 10.40 am. The fire was in the server room, Garg said, adding that later 26 fire tenders were working on the spot. 

No casualty has been reported in the incident, he said. According to DFS, nine rooms on the first floor and one room on the second floor were damaged in the fire. “Many essential documents, furniture and pieces of electronic equipment were damaged in the blaze,” Garg said. Special commissioner (Transport) K K Dahiya though said that the fire affected a “small portion” of the office premises.

Conspiracy

Police are currently investigating the matter. Targeting the AAP, Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari alleged that he could “smell a controversy”. “It could be a conspiracy by Arvind Kejriwal to hide his failures. They cannot escape by burning details of wrongdoings at the government office. Tell me why you could not buy a single bus till now,” Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi transport fire
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays (Photo| EPS)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A lot of sheds which are homes for a lot of people from other parts of Karnataka in a settlement near Kariyammana Agrahara next to Sakra Hospital have been demolished despite them having all the documents in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/EPS)
'I've NRC too': 'Illegal immigrants' whom Bengaluru police left homeless
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp