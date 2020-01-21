Home Cities Delhi

Demystifying art at the capital city's DLF Emporio

Establishing a new theory of embracing a mall culture for art.

Published: 21st January 2020 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2020 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

An artwork that was part of the Vernissage show at DLF Emporio

By Angela Paljor 
Express News Service

A one-of-a-kind art preview event titled Vernissage was held in the capital on January 18 at DLF Emporio, Vasant Kunj. The preview gave prominent Indian artists and galleries. Traditional concepts and culture have always been the cornerstone for Palate Fest Pvt. Ltd. and they have thus established a new theory of embracing a mall culture for art.

Aditi Kapoor and Ruchi Sibal, the faces behind this establishment, tell us more.

What is the vision behind this preview?
Aditi: Reimagining the culturally traditional concepts and ways of looking at culture has been a key element for us. This year we are reinventing the traditional Vernissage. 
Ruchi: We are creating a platform within a temple to consumerism that will ensure we are able to democratise art.

What is this new theory of embracing a mall culture for art?
Aditi: Way back in 2000, The British National Gallery understood that as a result of integration between consumer culture and a growing population in cities, art needed to evolve into more visible and unique spaces. Thus, they openly embraced mall culture and took an exhibition of works from its collection matched with drawings by artist, author and poet Quentin Blake to the Bluewater shopping centre in Kent. 
By demystifying art and making it accessible it becomes a self-fulfilling cycle where the art draws people to the mall thus increasing the footfall of visitors and therefore democratising the whole exhibition.
Ruchi: Even the most die-hard critics accept that having art in a mall ensures that it allows wider access and therefore increases sales. The biggest argument has been how you combine the two. By curating an art experience in a mall that is known for its understanding of art, design and beauty it ensures the art is coherent to the space.

What kind of research and work went into the show?
Ruchi: it’s important to look at global trends within art and the democratisation of art. Accessibility to art has been a global trend that has been ongoing for several years now. However, historically art has always been held up to showcase the high principles of beauty, attainment and influence.
Aditi: Key international art institutions realised the need to reach out to a wider audience to ensure they remain relevant within a fast-changing world. The accessibility of art is now available at the touch of a button so the need to integrate it into daily life has become more urgent to ensure its relevance.

