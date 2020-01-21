Personalised wedding invitations by Ruchita Bansal

By Express News Service

What began as a hobby for Ruchita Bansal, has over last six years turned into the bespoke brand Izhaar that caters to your wedding invitation and gifting needs. Recently, the Delhi-based creative director's wedding invite for the TV star Kamya Punjabi and Shalabh Dang became the talk of the town. The card was a modern rendition of Indian art, with a majestic elephant adorning the lid of the invitation box and fancy jars containing the couple’s favourite delectables.

Bansal has observed that along with the demand for a unique, grand wedding these days, sustainability is also a prerequisite. “With people spending so much money on their wedding, they want their invitations to stand out and also be usable.”

Bansal’s journey in the wedding industry began after her daughter left for her boarding school. She started with invites for her family members. In the last three years, she opened a factory and stores in Delhi and Mumbai.

With bespoke invitations as the USP, Bansal was the first to offer invitations on trial. She also gives you a complete package deal. “People don’t have to run around collecting the cards, adding sweets and delivering them. We work on everything and the final package is delivered to the guests.”

Time, however, has been her biggest challenge from Day 1. “By the time clients finalise the product, we’re left with very little time on hand. Only once the design is decided, we connect with our karigars,” says Bansal, who just finished a project of around 70,000 invites. Bansal has a couple of plans for the future. “Our sweets are very popular and we want to retail these. We may also start exporting our cards and boxes.”